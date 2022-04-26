live

Has COVID Fourth Wave Started In India? Country Logs 2,483 New Cases and 1,399 Deaths In 24 Hours

In the latest report, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has stated that India has logged 1,399 deaths and 2,483 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Is India on the verge of the fourth wave of COVID-19? In the latest report, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has stated that the country has logged 1,399 deaths and 2,483 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. India's total tally of COVID-19 now stands at 4,30,62,569, while the active cases dipped to 15,636.

"The total cases, discharge and deaths provided by Assam in its media bulletin have been considered along with the number of Covid positive patients died due to other reasons to reflect the current figures. The state has reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours," the Union Health Ministry said. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

