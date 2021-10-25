live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Third Wave To Hit India Soon? Govt Urge People To Follow Safety Protocols As COVID Hits China Again

COVID-19 Live Updates: Third Wave To Hit India Soon? Govt Urge People To Follow Safety Protocols As COVID Hits China Again

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

Amid rising speculations about a possible third wave of COVID-19 in India, the Union Ministry of Health has urged all states and Union Territories to become more vigilant about people following the COVID safety protocols ahead of the festive season as the number of deadly infection cases rises sharply in China. In its letter to the states, the ministry cautioned that there is a rapid increase of COVID cases in many countries around the world and this trend clearly suggests that it is because of the COVID protocol not being followed diligently.

The government also said that a dipping coronavirus graph does not necessarily mean the pandemic is now endemic. "No mass gathering should be allowed in areas identified as containment zones and in districts reporting more than 5% COVID-19 test confirmation rates," the government wrote in its letter. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES