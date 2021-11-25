live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Third Wave In India? Country Logs 9,283 New COVID Cases In Last 24 Hours

Amid the rising speculations about a possible third wave in India, the country logged 9,283 new cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,35,763. According to the latest data by the government, active cases in the country now stand at 1,11,481, which comprises 1% of the total count.

Meanwhile, in a big development, the Russian Direct Investment Fund has stated that Sputnik light COVID-19 is likely to be launched in India in the month of December this year. Speaking to the media, the vaccine makers said, "We are hopeful for the launch of Sputnik light in India in December and we are working very well with Indian Institutes.

