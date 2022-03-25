live

COVID-19 Live Updates: COVID-19 Fourth Wave Grips China, Europe Over BA.2 Omicron Variant, Should India Be Worried Too?

COVID Surge In China, Europe Triggering Fourth Wave Fears, Should India Be Worried Too?

There is a sudden spike in cases across Asia, Europe, and China, primarily due to the BA.2 Omicron variant. Experts say this can trigger the fourth wave. Read on to stay updated with all COVID-19 stories.

Fears over a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 are mounting high, as cases across China, Europe, and the US see a sharp rise in daily infection cases. The sudden spike in these countries has been largely attributed to the 'stealth Omicron' variant (BA.2), a sub-lineage for the Omicron variant. First detected in South Africa, Omicron (BA.1) has mutated further to form another highly transmissible lineage called BA.2. This subvariant too has worrisome mutations in its spike protein which enables it to infect fully vaccinated individuals. "Omicron, which carries more than 50 genetic mutations," says experts.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra and a few other Indian states have been put under high alert after the health ministry confirmed the presence of the BA.2 in some samples of the infected patients. The Stealth Omicron or BA.2 has already triggered the third wave of COVID-19 in India. However, the country is seeing a steady fall in the COVID cases in the past few weeks. But, does this mean we are safe? Certainly not, following COVID-appropriate behaviour remains important in managing the pandemic situation. And experts have also warned that a spike in cases across Asia and European countries can be a warning sign for India too. According to the present data, with more than 40 million confirmed cases, India is next only to the US which has the world's highest Covid-19 caseload. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES