live

COVID-19 Live Updates: 14 Cases Of New 'Worrisome' Strain Of Omicron Found In Indore, Claims Hospital

Cases of the new sub-lineage of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been found in a private hospital in Indore, claims a report. Here are all the cases found in India thus far.

Omicron variant of disease COVID-19 is being treated as mere cold, cough, as the cases reported, have been mild so far. However, the emergence of a sub-lineage of Omicron called BA.2 has led to speculations that the pandemic might take a turn yet again. Even though the new variant is not believed to be more inf`1ectious, experts have warned people that they should not let their guard down.

A private medical college hospital in Indore has stated that 14 of its recent COVID-19 patients had been found to be infected with BA.2, the new substrain of COVID-19's Omicron variant. At least 14 patients who tested positive in Indore earlier this month have been discovered to be infected with the BA.2 substrain, according to the Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) in Indore.

Unlike the Omicron B.1.1.529 and BA.1 strains (which mostly infected the upper respiratory tract), the new substrain BA.2 is infecting the lungs as well, according to SAIMS chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari. Since the pandemic's initial wave in March 2020, a famous private medical college hospital in Indore has stated that 14 of its recent COVID-19 patients had been found to be infected with BA.2, the new substrain of COVID-19's Omicron variant.

TRENDING NOW

At least 14 patients who tested positive in Indore earlier this month have been discovered to be infected with the BA.2 substrain, according to the Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) in Indore. Unlike the Omicron B.1.1.529 and BA.1 strains (which mostly infected the upper respiratory tract), the new substrain BA.2 is infecting the lungs as well, according to SAIMS chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari.

The news is like a wake-up call to not take Omicron for granted and keep your guard up even if the cases being reported are mild. Being infected with Omicron could mean more than the infection in the upper respiratory tract. In fact, it could mean that viral infection can spread to the lungs.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES