live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Will Delhi See More Relaxations of COVID Rules? DDMA To Decide Today

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to take a call on COVID rules curbs today. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates and news about COVID-19.

Amid a sharp fall in the daily COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to take a call on the further relaxation of the restrictions which were in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus' new variant Omicron. Delhi is in the third wave of COVID-19, which is mainly triggered by the Omicron variant. However, unlike the second wave, which was dominated by the Delta variant of COVID-19, the third wave was not ferocious and didn't lead to a devastating situation in the country.

According to the sources, the DDMA is scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday to take a call about the curbs on COVID rules. Earlier, the authority had lifted the weekend curfew and an alternate-day opening system for marketplaces where only one of two adjacent shops would open on a given day. It also allowed cinemas, restaurants, and bars to reopen with 50% seating capacity. Schools and colleges were also made operational physically in the national capital. However, a night curfew from 11pm to 5am is still in place. Some of the other restrictions which are still in place are - only one weekly market is allowed in a municipal zone, no standing passengers are allowed in the buses and metro trains, 50 per cent cap on seating capacity in restaurants, bars, and cinemas, and no activity except weddings in banquet halls are allowed.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates and news about COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES