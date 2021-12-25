live

COVID-19 Live Updates: States Impose Night Curfew To Contain Covid Surge During Holiday Season

On Friday, India reported 6,650 new coronavirus infections and 374 deaths, according to the health ministry. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the updates on COVID-19 from around the world.

In view of the rising cases of Covid cases and Omicron scare, state governments are imposing new restrictions during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. On Friday, India reported 6,650 new coronavirus infections and 374 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Expressing concern that the Covid infection rate in Goa has almost doubled from 1.8 per cent to 3.5 per cent, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has appealed to people to take all precautions during the Christmas celebration.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has extended the duration of the night curfew in eight cities amid the spike in Omicron cases in the state. On Friday, the state reported about 100 cases, including 13 with Omicron variant. Total 43 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the state so far. The night curfew would be in force from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar.

The Haryana government has also announced statewide night curfew from December 25 to January 5 to contain the surge in Covid cases during the holiday season. The state also imposed a limit on gatherings and restricted to only fully vaccinated people in public events.

