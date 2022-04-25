live

COVID-19 Fourth Wave: India's Cases Nearly Doubles In Last 7 Days, PM Modi Warns Nation Ahead of Festivals

Amid fears of the fourth coronavirus (COVID-19) wave in India, the Prime Minister has warned the people against showing any kind of leniency towards following COVID protocols. Taking cognizance of the sudden rise in the daily numbers in the national capital, PM Modi urged people to stay alert to the deadly virus infection and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks in the public, maintaining social distancing, and washing hands.

India is currently witnessing a spike in the daily cases, it comes after the government uplifted all the restrictions due to a drop in cases. However, the picture of the country is back to what it was a year ago. According to the latest reports, India logged a total of 2,527 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total tally to 4,30,54,952. Delhi is the worst hit at the moment. In just one day, the city registered over 1k new cases of COVID infections. The city also logged two Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

