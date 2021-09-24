live

Covid-19 Live Updates: China's Clover Vaccine 79% Effective Against Delta Variant

China's Covid vaccine has been found to be effective against the delta variant, which continues to dominate the world. Stay tuned to get more updates on Covid right here!

Covid is unlikely to change into a more dangerous version and will eventually become a common cold, according to Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, who developed the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. She stated that viruses tend to "become less virulent as they spread" through the population, dispelling fears of a more lethal new strain, according to the Daily Mail. "There is no reason to believe we will have a more virulent version of SARS-CoV-2," Gilbert was quoted as saying, because "there aren't very many areas for the virus to go to create something that can elude immunisation while still being a tremendously infectious virus."

Meanwhile, the Delta variant continues to become the most dominant variant around the world with 185 countries under its wing right now. "The Delta variant now accounted for 90 per cent of the sequences submitted to GISAID with a sample collection date (between 15 June-15 September 2021)," the global health agency WHO.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES