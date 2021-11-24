live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Coronavirus Deaths In Europe Could Top 2 Million, Warns WHO

COVID-19 Live Updates: Coronavirus Deaths In Europe Could Top 2 Million, Warns WHO

Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

At a time when deadly coronavirus is wrecking havoc in European countries, The World Health Organisation's Europe office warned that projections show its 53-country region could face another 700,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic by next spring, topping 2 million in total. Speaking to the media, WHO Europe, also cited growing evidence of a decline in protection against infection and mild disease through vaccines and said that a "booster dose" is important at this time to fight the virus infection and contain the transmission. He said a booster dose should be given as a priority to the most vulnerable populations including people with weakened immune systems as well as people over age 60 and health care workers.

"Today, the COVID-19 situation across Europe and Central Asia is very serious. We face a challenging winter ahead, but we should not be without hope, because all of us governments, health authorities, individuals can take decisive action to stabilise the pandemic," said Dr. Kluge, the regional director for WHO Europe, in a statement. Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES