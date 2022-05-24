live

Has COVID-19 Already Moved From a Pandemic To An Endemic?

With active COVID-19 numbers fluctuating on a daily basis, experts are now studying whether the COVID pandemic has entered the endemic stage. In the last 24 hours, India has logged 1,675 new cases of infection, taking the total tally to 4,31,40,068. What does it mean when we say COVID is endemic? It means that COVID will never end or disappear completely from the environment, instead, people will gain enough immune protection from the vaccination and natural infection. This will lead to less number of people suffering the worst of the disease, calling for less transmission and much less COVID-19-related hospitalization and death. As of now, experts are yet to say whether COVID has entered the endemic phase or not.

The question about COVID becoming an endemic comes as India reports a dip in daily numbers. According to the latest report by the Union Health Ministry, India added a total of 1,675 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,40,068. The active cases have also increased to 14,841. The data also showed that the number of Covid-related deaths reached 5,24,490 with 31 more people dying due to the virus. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

