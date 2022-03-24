live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India To End All COVID Restrictions, But Government Appeal People To Keep Their Masks On

The Centre has decided to uplift all the COVID restrictions and restore normalcy in the country. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

In the wake of declining COVID-19 cases in India, the centre has decided to uplift all the coronavirus pandemic restrictions in the country from March 31. Addressing a press meet, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, "The Disaster Management Act will no longer be invoked for Covid-safety measures. However, masks will still have to be worn in public places."

This comes hours after the Civil Aviation Ministry of India announced that the country will have no air travel restrictions. The ministry relaxed all the restrictions which were imposed earlier to contain the spread of the deadly COVID virus in the country. According to the latest order, there will be no requirement for the crew members to wear PPE kits, and international flights will not have to keep vacant seats between two passengers. The recent guidelines also restored the touchdown checking system at the airports.

"Airlines may carry a few additional PPE protective gears, sanitiser and N-95 masks, to handle any respiratory infections related to cases on air, for passengers as well as the crew. However, use of face mask and maintenance of hand hygiene/sanitiser continue to be mandatory," the order by the Ministry of Civil Aviation read. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

