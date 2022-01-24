live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron Variant Now Transmitting In Community, Dominant Strain In Metro Cities

After fighting the ferocious second wave of COVID-19, India is now dealing with the third wave of the virus infection which is mainly triggered by the Omicron strain. First detected in South Africa, Omicron is now present in over 100 countries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed the strain as a 'Variant of Concern' (VOC). According to a recent bulletin by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, or INSACOG, the Omicron variant has reached the community transmission stage in India.

As per the media report, the bulletin added that the BA.2 lineage, a sub-variant of Omicron, is "in a substantial fraction in India and S gene dropout based screening is thus likely to give high false negatives." "The recently reported B.1.640.2 lineage is being monitored. There is no evidence of rapid spread and while it has features of immune escape, it is currently not a variant of concern. So far, no case has been detected in India," it said.

Meanwhile, India reported 3.47 lakh new Covid cases, while the active cases rose to 22,49,335 in the last 24 hours. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

