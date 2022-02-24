live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi COVID Positivity Rate Slightly Up At 1.05%, DDMA To Take Call On Further Ease of Restrictions

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi COVID Positivity Rate Slightly Up At 1.05%, DDMA To Take Call On Further Ease of Restrictions

After experiencing a drop in daily COVID cases for weeks, the national capital reported a slight rise in infections today. According to the latest data, Delhi logged 583 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours against 498 the previous day, the city also logged three more deaths. With the new figure, Delhi's Covid positivity rate has also risen to 1.05 per cent, while active cases have reduced to 2,344.

Meanwhile, after recording less number of daily cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the further relaxation in Covid restrictions. As of now, Delhi has a night curfew in place (from 11pm to 5am) which was imposed to curb the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

