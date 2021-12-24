live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Third Wave In India? Delhi, Mumbai Witness Spike in Cases; Night Curfew Back In Madhya Pradesh As Omicron Triggers Alarm

Amid a growing fear of a possible third Covid-19 wave following the detection of the new Omicron variant in India, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced a state-wise night curfew between 11pm to 5am. Follow for more updates.

Amid rising fears of a possible third wave of COVID-19 due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the country, Delhi, and Mumbai continued to register a massive number of COVID-19 cases. According to the reports, both states are witnessing a steady rise. While Delhi recorded 118 new cases of Covid-19 for the third consecutive day, Mumbai logged a staggering number of 602 fresh infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in 77 days.

Meanwhile, to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced a state-wise night curfew between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. This comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the state governments over the rising Omicron scare across the nation. Expressing serious concerns, PM Modi said, "Focus should be on prompt, effective contact tracing, ramping up testing, accelerating vaccination, and boosting health infrastructure." PM Modi also said that the Centre will send in teams to states with low vaccination, rising Covid cases, insufficient health infrastructure to assist them.

Omicron, the current variant of concern is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the US. The officials have also announced that the country is currently facing another wave of COVID-19 due to this highly mutated strain. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the updates on COVID-19 from around the world.

