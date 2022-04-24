live

Fourth Wave Of COVID: India Witnesses A Considerable Spike With 2,593 New Coronavirus Cases, 44 Deaths

India sees a rise in daily coronavirus cases with 2,593 new cases and 44 deaths. Get the latest COVID updates right here!

As India continues to see a rise in daily COVID infections, new cases and deaths have led to a wave of concern among citizens. The country has reported 2,593 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a slight increase over the 2,527 infections reported the day before, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Sunday. A total of 44 Covid deaths occurred within the same time period, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,22,193.

The active caseload in India has climbed to 15,873, amounting to 0.04 per cent of all positive cases in the country. In the last 24 hours, 1,755 patients have been rehabilitated, bringing the total to 4,25,19,479. As a result, India's recovery rate is 98.75 per cent. While the weekly positivity rate was 0.54 per cent, the daily positivity rate saw a significant rise of 0.59 per cent. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES