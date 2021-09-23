live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delta Now Globally Dominant Variant, Has Become More Transmissible, Warns WHO

COVID-19 Live Updates: COVID Unlikely To Mutate Further, Will End Up As Common Cold, Says Experts

India registered a total of 26,964 new COVID-19 infection cases. The country's total tally now stands at 3,35,31,498, the lowest in 186 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Follow this space for more such updates on COVID-19.

First detected in India, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the globally dominant variant that is circulating around the world. This variant of COVID-19 is also capable of out-competing the strains of the deadly virus such as Alpha, Gamma, and Beta, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. Experts have also stated that the Delta variant has become more fit and transmissible over time. "The Delta variant now accounted for 90 per cent of the sequences submitted to GISAID with a sample collection date (between 15 June-15 September 2021)," the global health agency said in its weekly epidemiological update.

