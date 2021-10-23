live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi sees one Covid death, more than 9,000 people turn positive in Kerala

The national capital reported one more death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the city's death toll to 25,091. There have been four Covid deaths in this month so far and the death rate stands at 1.74 per cent. Delhi also reported 38 Covid fresh cases on Friday, which has pushed its tally to 14,39,526, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. The Covid infection rate in the national capital has gone up to 0.07 per cent as well as the active cases tally has increased to 340.

Meanwhile, the daily Covid count continues to fluctuate in Kerala. On Friday, the state saw 9,361 positive cases after 80,393 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement that the test positivity rate was 11.64 per cent. On Thursday, the number of daily Covid cases had come down to 8,733 in the state, from 11,150 on Wednesday. As many as 90 Covid deaths were also reported in the state on Friday, taking the death toll to 27,765.

