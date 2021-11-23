live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Get Vaccinated or Get COVID, Germany Sounds Alert Amid Delta Variant Surge

At a time when several countries around the world is experiencing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant, Germany's health minister has warned that the rapid rise in coronavirus cases means it's likely everyone in the country who isn't vaccinated will have caught COVID-19 by the end of the winter and some of those will also succumb to the virus infection. According to the official figures, the country registered more than 30,000 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, which is a massive increase of almost about 50% compared to cases logged one week ago.

Seeing the sudden spike of COVID-19 cases, hospitals in the country have warned that ICU capacities are nearly exhausted, with some patients having to be transferred to clinics in other parts of Germany. Highlighting the worsening condition, Health Minister Jens Spahn urged the people of the country to get jabbed and take the booster shots as well. "By the end of this winter pretty much everyone in Germany (...) will have been vaccinated, recovered, or died," Spahn told reporters in Berlin. He also added, "But it's true. With the highly contagious delta variant, this is very, very likely and that's why we are recommending vaccination so urgently." Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

