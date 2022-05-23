live

Is India Heading Towards Another COVID-19 Surge? 46 Deaths, Over 2K New Cases Reported In One Day

Is India Heading Towards Another COVID-19 Surge? 46 Deaths, Over 2K New Cases Reported In One Day

The WHO has warned people that despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the omicron wave, one should never think that the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 2,022 new cases of COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally to 4,31,38,393. The death toll climbed to 5,24,459 with 46 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Earlier this year, a team of researchers from IIT Kanpur had predicted that the fourth wave of COVID-19 may hit India in the mid weeks of June-July and the country's daily cases might go up. However, the government had immediately countered the predictions saying that no data supporting the claims were available with the IIT Kanpur and there is no need to panic.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned people that despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the omicron wave, one should never think that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. "While there has been progress, with 60 per cent of the world's population vaccinated, "it's not over anywhere until it's over everywhere," UN health agency's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu said.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES