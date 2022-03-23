live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Government Relaxes COVID Restrictions For Air Travel; Novovax Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Authorisation

According to the new guidelines, there is no requirement for the cabin crew members to wear PPE kits anymore. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates.

In the wake of decreasing COVID cases across the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has relaxed Covid-19 related restrictions which were imposed earlier to keep a check on the spread of the deadly COVID virus. According to the new guidelines, there is no requirement for the cabin crew members to wear PPE kits anymore. The new guidelines also say that the airlines need not keep three seats vacant on international flights for medical emergencies and security personnel at airports can resume pat-down search of passengers. Speaking to the media, the ministry said that this will facilitate "smooth conduct of air operations".

Meanwhile, another COVID-19 vaccine has received a nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). On Wednesday, Novavax announced that they have been given the first emergency use authorization for its Coovid-19 vaccine for adolescents falling in the age bracket of 12-18 years in India. According to an official statement released by Novovax, the vaccine, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is manufactured and marketed in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under the brand name Covovax and is the first protein-based vaccine authorized for use in this age group in India. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES