live

COVID-19 Cases Rise In India: Country Logs 13,313 Fresh Cases and 38 Deaths In One Day

COVID-19 Cases Rise In India: Country Logs 13,313 Fresh Cases and 38 Deaths In One Day

In the last 24 hours, the country has logged a total of 13,313 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 4,33,44,958.

COVID-19 in India: The condition is deteriorating again. In the last 24 hours, the country has logged a total of 13,313 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 4,33,44,958. The total death toll also rose to 5,24,941, with 38 new fatalities. In the updated report, the Union Health Ministry said that the active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent.

Meanwhile, some of the worst-hit states in the second and the third wave of COVID-19 are witnessing a steady surge in the cases. Taking cognizance of the situation, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has decided to hold a review meeting with the states to discuss the spike in the number of Covid cases in the country. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES