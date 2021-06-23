As the daily count of coronavirus cases is seeing a steep decline from across. India in the last 24hours recorded 42,640 new cases. The national capital recorded 134 more COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.20 percent, while eight more people succumbed to the infection. Delhi had reported 89 coronavirus cases on Monday at a positivity rate of 0.16 percent, both the lowest this year, while 11 more people died. The eight new fatalities on Tuesday pushed the death toll in the city to 24,933. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 percent. As many as 76,291 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 17,786 who were administered the second dose. According to data on the CoWIN portal, 66,11,132 people have been vaccinated till now, including 15,97796, who have received both doses. Catch all the live updates here.

LIVE UPDATES 08:42 IST 23 Jun Union Health Ministry on how govt achieved highest-single day vaccination #WATCH What happened y’day was not sudden but a result of coordinated planning. B/w June 1-21, avg daily vaccination was 34,62,841 so a jump to 88 lakh when vaccines & capacity are available is possible: Health Secy on being asked how govt achieved highest-single day vaccination pic.twitter.com/VuN2GXqWEw — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2021

08:41 IST 23 Jun People in TN letting their guard down with dip in Covid cases With Tamil Nadu maintaining a declining trend in daily Covid-19 cases and a steady increase in vaccination, most people of the state have started throwing caution to the winds and are flouting Covid protocols in public places.

08:40 IST 23 Jun No reopening of schools without vaccines for below 18: Karnataka Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that no decision can be taken yet with regard to opening schools as those below 18 years cannot be vaccinated with clinical trials for this age group still on.

08:40 IST 23 Jun Decision to reopen schools must be taken very cautiously: VK Paul V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said on Tuesday that the decision to reopen schools has to be taken very cautiously.

08:40 IST 23 Jun Recoveries continue to outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka Recoveries continue to outnumber the daily Covid cases in Karnataka as 8,111 more patients have been discharged, while 3,709 fresh infections were reported across the state, said the health bulletin on Tuesday.

