India Records 3.33 Lakh New Cases, Active Caseload Increased By 73,840 In 24 Hours

In the past 24 hours, India has reported more than 74 thousand active cases of coronavirus. Read on to get all the updates of COVID related news right here!

Amid a resurgence of COVID cases around the world, India has reported 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,92,37,264. The number of active cases has risen to 21,87,205, while the death toll has risen to 4,89,409, with 525 new fatalities, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. The active cases account for 5.57 per cent of all infections, according to the ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 93.18 per cent. The active COVID-19 caseload increased by 73,840 cases in just 24 hours.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakhs, followed by 30 lakhs on August 23, 40 lakhs on September 5, and 50 lakhs on September 16. It exceeded the 60-lakh level on September 28, the 70-lakh mark on October 11, the 80-lakh mark on October 29, the 90-lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has surpassed 348.5 million, with more than 5.59 million deaths and more than 9.77 billion vaccines. According to the CSSE, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country, with 70,466,436 illnesses and 865,310 deaths. India is the country with the second-highest number of cases (38,903,731 infections and 488,884 fatalities), followed by Brazil (23,931,609 infections and 623,191 deaths).

France (16,506,090), the United Kingdom (15,814,535), Turkey (10,808,770), Russia (10,804,032), Italy (9,603,856), Spain (8,975,458), Germany (8,536,345), Argentina (7,694,506), Iran (6,241,843), and Colombia (5,686,065) are the other nations with over 5 million cases, according to CSSE estimates.

Russia (318,200), Mexico (302,390), Peru (203,868), the United Kingdom (154,000), Indonesia (144,201), Italy (142,963), Iran (132,172), Colombia (131,824), France (129,505), Argentina (118,969), Germany (116,555), Ukraine (105,545), and Poland are among the countries with over 100,000 deaths (103,626).

