live

COVID-19 Live Updates: BA.2 Subtype of Omicron Remains Variant of Concern, Says WHO

Probiotic Capsules For Gut Health Can Speed Up Recovery From COVID Infection

Published in the journal Gut Microbes, Covid patients who were given a probiotic capsule, were clear of Covid symptoms within a month, compared to those who were on the placebo.

COVID-19 cases are going down rapidly across the world, but does that mean that we are out of the infection risk? Not really, COVID is here to stay and will keep infecting unless proper precautions are being taken. When it comes to the recovery process, COVID can leave your body suffering from several illnesses and health complications. Therefore, one needs to focus majorly on the recovery process. In one of the latest studies, experts have stated that taking a capsule of probiotics, which are designed to boost the number of beneficial bacteria in the gut, may speed up recovery from the Covid-19 infection.

What are these probiotics? these are drinks or tablets which bolster the gut microbiome, the complex intestinal 'juice' which is made up of trillions of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. According to the experts, taking probiotics not only helps in managing severe diseases like Type-2 diabetes, and depression, but it helps in the recovery process of COVID-infected patients.

Published in the journal Gut Microbes, Covid patients who were given a probiotic capsule, were clear of Covid symptoms within a month, compared to those who were on the placebo. "Probiotics are known to contain lactobacillus, which, according to research, produces substances that could communicate with nerve cells and reduce the chronic inflammation associated with many diseases," the lead author of the study was quoted as saying. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES