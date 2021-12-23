live

COVID-19 Live Updates: UK Reports Over 1 Lakh New Cases; Delhi Bans Mass Gatherings After 125 Omicron Cases Detected in 24 Hrs

This is for the first time that the daily figure has topped 100,000. Follow this space for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

The United Kingdom on Wednesday reported a record high COVID-19 caseload amid the ongoing spread of the highly mutated Omicron variant. According to the reports, the country logged 106,122 new virus cases and 140 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

The highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19 has become a global worry. First identified in South Africa, this new variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States and Britain. Experts have revealed that this variant has over 50 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which enables it to infect fully vaccinated individuals easily.

Meanwhile, with the Omicron variant of coronavirus slowly spreading its tentacles in India, a number of states enhanced surveillance to trace, track and quarantine contacts of COVID-19 positive persons while Delhi began genome sequencing of samples of all infected people and has prohibited Christmas and New Year gatherings. The national capital logged as many as 125 new cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday, the highest spike since it was first reported earlier this month. Follow this space for all the LATESTUPDATES ON COVID-19 from around the world.

