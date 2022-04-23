live

First Case Of Omicron XE Variant Detected In New Zealand

New Zealand has confirmed its first case of Omicron XE variant. A person who travelled from overseas to New Zealand was tested positive for the XE variant, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday. The patient arrived in New Zealand on April 19 and was tested the next day. The person is currently isolating at home, the Ministry added.

XE is a recombinant of two highly infectious strains of Omicron variant of COVID-19, namely BA.1 and BA.2. Preliminary studies have suggested that it is around 10 per cent more transmissible than the BA.2 variant. The XE mutant was first reported from the UK on January 19. Since then it has been spreading overseas.

In India, the first case of Omicron XE was detected in Mumbai. The patient, a 67-year-old man, was fully vaccinated with Covishied. He suffered from mild fever on March 12. Later genome sequencing test results showed it to be Omicron XE. The new XE variant has also been detected in Japan, Thailand, China and Israel as well.

