live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Tiny Antibodies From llamas Can Potentially Treat Coronavirus, Says Study

COVID-19 Live Updates: Tiny Antibodies From llamas Can Potentially Treat Coronavirus, Says Study

India witnessed a sharp fall in the daily cases of the virus infection. According to the Government's data, the two worst-hit states Kerala and Mizoram are now experiencing a drop in the daily cases. Follow this space for more such updates on COVID-19.

In a recent development, the Indian government has planned to not buy COVID-19 vaccine shots from Pfizer/BoiNTech and Moderna, mainly because the country now has its own locally made vaccines which are equally effective and can be stored easily. This means the globally acclaimed vaccine against deadly coronavirus - Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna won't be available in the two biggest countries of the world - India, and China. Speaking to one of the international media, the sources said, "Earlier the situation was different, there was a shortage of vaccines against COVID, but now the situation is different, which is why India won't be buying these vaccines anymore."

This comes as the country witnessed a sharp fall in the daily cases of the virus infection. According to the Government's data, the two worst-hit states Kerala and Mizoram are now experiencing a drop in the daily cases. Follow this space for more such updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES