Massive COVID Outbreak In China Post Unlockdown Leads To Closure of Schools and Tourist Sites

Amid rising concerns over another COVID wave, China is currently witnessing a steep surge in the daily coronavirus cases. The country was hit by a massive outbreak earlier this week, after lifting restrictions. According to official sources, the government has re-imposed lockdown restrictions in multiple Chinese provinces. The data which was released by the government has stated that since October 16, cases of Covid-19 linked to travel and tourism in China's north have reached at least nine provincial-level regions. "Keeping in view the current situation in the country, many schools have been asked to close in parts of Inner Mongolia and Gansu province," an official quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, India logged a single-day rise of 18,454 fresh cases which pushed the country's total COVID-19 tally to 3,41,27,450, while the number of active infections rose to 1,78,831.

