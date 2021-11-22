COVID-19 Live Updates: Protests, Violence In Europe Over Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions

Protests have erupted in response to the resurgence of COVID-19 limitations in Europe, with some demonstrations turning violent and resulting in scores of arrests.

Despite a rise in COVID cases in many parts of Europe, people have taken it upon themselves to reinforce the old ways of living by marching their way to a protest. As per reports, hundreds of thousands of people marched in Brussels, Belgium's capital, to protest anti-Covid legislation. On Saturday, protests against viral restrictions took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland, and the Netherlands, one day after Dutch police opened fire on protestors in Rotterdam, injuring seven people.

Police officers responded with tear gas and water cannon after some protestors hurled fireworks at them. Protesters rallied against coronavirus limitations and mandatory COVID-19 passes required to enter restaurants, Christmas markets, or sporting events in several European countries, as well as mandatory vaccinations.

The Austrian lockdown comes as the number of people dying on a daily basis has risen in recent weeks, and hospitals in the worst-affected areas have warned that intensive care units are filling up. Officials said the lockdown will last at least 10 days but might extend up to 20. People will only be able to leave their homes for particular purposes, such as shopping, visiting the doctor, or exercising. The government will make vaccinations mandatory, beginning February 1.