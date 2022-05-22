live

Fourth Wave In India? Country Reports 65 Deaths In 24 Hours

India has recorded a decrease of 41 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. However, 65 deaths have been logged in one day. Get all the latest COVID updates right here!

With speculations that the 4th wave of COVID might hit India in June, the country has been witnessing a high in total cases. However, India saw a slight decline in the number of total cases. In the previous 24 hours, India has reported 2,226 new Covid cases, bringing the overall number of infections to 4,31,36,371. The number of active cases has dropped to 14,955 today, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India also reported 65 more Covid-related deaths, increasing the total to 5,24,413 deaths. Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 41 cases. The active cases accounted for 0.03 per cent of all infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.75 per cent, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has surpassed 527.1 million, with more than 6.28 million deaths and over 11.44 billion vaccines. According to the CSSE, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country, with 83,255,845 cases and 1,002,146 deaths, respectively. With 43,134,135, India has the second-highest caseload.

