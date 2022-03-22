live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Fresh Surge In Global Cases As BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreads Rapidly, COVID Cases In India Marginally Up

According to the experts, the Omicron sub-variant BA.2, dubbed the 'stealth' variant, may have something to do with the renewed spike.

After witnessing a steady fall in the daily COVID counts for over months, India saw a surge in cases on Tuesday. According to the latest reports by the Union Health Ministry, the country logged 1,581 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,30,10,922. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, seeing the current surge in the COVID-19 cases across Asia and Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued fresh warnings. The global health body has cautioned nations to remain vigilant as BA.2 Omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the globe. BA.2 Omicron variant is an upgraded and mutated version of the BA.1 Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa, back in the year 2021. This variant of COVID-19 has over 32 worrisome mutations in its spike protein that makes it eligible to evade and infect fully vaccinated individuals as well.

"Omicron is transmitting at a very intense level... We have sub-lineages of BA.1 and BA.2. BA.2 is more transmissible and this is the most transmissible variant we have seen of the SARS-COV2 virus to date," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead said. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

