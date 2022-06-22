live

Maharashtra's COVID Cases Jump By 55%, India Logs Over 10k New Cases In 24Hours

Maharashtra's COVID Cases on the rise

India has logged a total of over 10,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of the country to 4,33,19,396.

In the last two and a half years, the deadly COVID-19 outbreak has affected billions of lives. India, which saw the rise and the fall of the COVID cases, witnessed three back-to-back COVID waves within a span of a few months. However, after the roll out of the vaccines, cases went down massively. But, since last two weeks it looks like the downfall of the cases was just for a few days. According to the latest report, India has logged a total of over 10,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of the country to 4,33,19,396. The country also reported 17 new Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,24,890.

Meanwhile, the worst-hit state by COVID-19 in almost all the three waves - Maharashtra, on Tuesday saw a surge of 55 per cent in its daily COVID cases. The national capital too saw a surge in the daily cases. According to the Union Health Minister, Delhi has logged 1,383 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.22 per cent and one more fatality due to the viral disease in a 24-hour period. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

