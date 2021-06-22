The national capital reported 89 COVID-19 cases on Monday at a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 more people succumbed to the disease. This is also the first time since February 16 — when 94 people were diagnosed with the disease — that the number of new cases has dropped below the 100-mark. On January 27, the capital had reported 96 cases. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: India reports over 53,000 new cases in the last 24 hours

Delhi has recorded 14,32,381 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started ravaging countries. Of this, over 14.05 lakh patients have recovered so far. On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. Catch all the live updates here. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: India records 58, 419 new cases in past 24 hours, 689 deaths