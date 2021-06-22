The national capital reported 89 COVID-19 cases on Monday at a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent both lowest this year so far while 11 more people succumbed to the disease. This is also the first time since February 16 -- when 94 people were diagnosed with the disease -- that the number of new cases has dropped below the 100-mark. On January 27 the capital had reported 96 cases. Delhi has recorded 1432381 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started ravaging countries. Of this over 14.05 lakh patients have recovered so far. On April 20 Delhi had reported 28395 cases