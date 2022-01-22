live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India Logs Nearly 3.50 Lakh New Covid Cases On Friday

The daily positivity rate has jumped from 16.41 per cent to 17.94 per cent. Follow The HealthSite for the latest updates on Covid-19 pandemic, and other health-related news from across the world.

India registered nearly 3.50 lakh new Covid cases on Friday, a nine percent jump from the previous day. On Thursday, the country has recorded 3.17 lakh new cases, which was the highest in eight months. The daily positivity rate has jumped from 16.41 per cent to 17.94 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stands at 16.56 per cent.

India is the second worst hit country in terms of Covid cases (3.91 crore cases), followed by Brazil (2.3 crore infections). The US has the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 70,209,352 and 864,553, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As per the data updated on Saturday morning by the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), the current global caseload and the death toll have reached 345,813,395 and 5,583,886 respectively.

