live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India Records 13,405 New Covid Cases, 235 Deaths In 24Hours

Regular International Flights Likely To Resume From March 15; Corbevax Vaccine Gets Approval For 12-18 Age Group

Regular international flights were suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

As India witnesses a downfall in the daily COVID cases, the government is likely to allow the regular international flights to resume from March 15, which will follow the standard operating procedures effective at Indian airports for foreign arrivals and departure. However, no official announcement has been made by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation so far. Speaking to the media, a government source said, "Regular International flights are likely to resume from March 15. The Guidelines for International Arrivals, which came into effect from February 14, will be followed at airports for the passengers of these flights."

Regular international flights were suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only special passenger flights have been functioning between India and around 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

Meanwhile, India reported 16,051 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the country up to 42.84 million. On the other hand, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has granted restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for the 12 to 18 years age group, subject to certain conditions. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES