China Fights COVID 5th Wave: Shanghai Extends Lockdown Till 26 April As Death Toll Rises To 36

In the last 24 hours, the city reported 11 more deaths, taking the toll in the current outbreak to 36.

China, the country which had reported the first case of the deadly coronavirus infection is currently in the grip of the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's biggest financial hub Shanghai is the worst-hit city on the list. According to the latest reports, Shanghai has extended the COVID-19 lockdown to April 26, following a heavy surge in the death cases. In the last 24 hours, the city reported 11 more deaths, taking the toll in the current outbreak to 36.

Shanghai, the home to over 26 million added 17,629 new cases in the previous 24 hours, 4.7 per cent fewer than a day earlier, according to data released on Friday, taking the city's cumulative cases since March 1 to 443,500. According to the officials, the standstill order curbs the movements of medical staff, health officials, delivery couriers and community volunteers in those areas. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

