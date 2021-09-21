COVID-19 Live Updates: Only Antibodies From Original COVID Strain Can Help Fight The Variants

live

Follow this space for all the updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

Amid speculations about a possible third wave in India, the country's daily coronavirus tally sharply dropped with 26,115 new cases in the last 24 hours against the 30,000 plus cases that were registered for the last few weeks. India's total tally now stands at 3,34,78,419, while the active cases declined to 3,18,181, the lowest in 183 days. Meanwhile, the national capital registered 20 fresh cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths in India, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent. Officials also stated that only a total of 3 fatalities were due to the coronavirus infection in the month of September that has been recorded in the city.

This comes as India recoup from the loss that the ferocious second wave of coronavirus had caused in the country. Among the worst-hit states were Delhi, Mumbai, and Kerala, where maximum deaths following shortage of oxygen, hospital beds were being reported. Follow this space for all the updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES