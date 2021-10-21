live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Third Wave Chances In Present Situation Remote, COVID Has Now Become Endemic, Say Experts

As India records a sharp fall in the daily COVID cases, virologists have predicted that a third wave in India in the present situation with no new variants is remote. "With only Delta variant of COVID-19, chances of a third wave in India appears remote. A third wave is only possible when a new variant will emerge and become dominant," a virologist said. This comes days after WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan asserted that India is now in the endemic phase of the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking to the media, she said, "We need to forget about the third wave for the moment. If it does come up, it would be mid or the last quarter of the next year."

Meanwhile, India recorded 14,623 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,41,08,996, while the active cases declined to 1,78,098, the lowest in 229 days.

