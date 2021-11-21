live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Dengue Cases Surpass Covid Count In Delhi; 3,740 Cases Reported In 2 Weeks

With COVID cases declining, Delhi continues to see a rapid surge in dengue cases. In only two weeks, more than 3,700 cases have been registered.

Amid the COVID-19 third wave scare, Delhi seems to suffer from an array of problems. On the virus front, Delhi reported no deaths from covid-19 and 32 new cases with a positive rate of 0.06 per cent. The total number of cases reached 14,40,637. The infection has been successfully treated in approximately 14.15 lakh people. While COVID cases continue to decline in the national capital, the deteriorating air quality and increasing cases of dengue have the city's health officials worried again.

As the pandemic appears to be effectively under control in the national capital, Delhi is reporting roughly 30 cases of COVID-19 every day. However, there isn't much to cheer about in terms of the healthcare system in the nation's capital. As per reports, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi is witnessing more suspected dengue cases than the national capital's COVID-19 tally on a daily basis. According to doctors at the Delhi government's main hospital, 20-25 new dengue patients are hospitalized every day, with 40-50 suspected cases of fever.

Meanwhile, India has 10,488 new COVID-19 cases, 186 more than the previous day. The daily positivity rate is 0.96. Today, the country recorded 10,488 new Covid cases, up 186 from yesterday's total (10,302). In addition, the government reported 313 Covid deaths, up from 276 deaths the day before. The number of active cases has dropped to 1,22,714, the lowest level in 532 days. Active cases make up less than 1% of total cases, with 0.36 per cent being the lowest since March 2020. So far, 116.50 crore vaccine doses have been given out as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

