live

African Continent Records Nearly 8000 New Covid Cases, Cambodia To Start Giving 5th Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccines

Stay with TheHealthSite.com for the latest updates on Covid from India and across the world.

The African continent reported 7,985 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as reported by the Africa CDC. With this, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across the continent has come close to 11.59 million (11,580,073). So far, the continent has recorded 252,862 deaths due to the pandemic. Most Covid cases in the continent are reported from South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

Meanwhile, Cambodia has decided to start administering a fifth dose of Covid-19 vaccines to priority groups, including government officials, frontline health workers, armed forces, the elderly, journalists and celebrities, from June 9 onwards.

In a voice message released publicly on Friday, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that the interval between the fourth and the fifth doses is at least three months.

TRENDING NOW

China's Sinovac and Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines have been widely used in the country's immunisation programme. Stay with TheHealthSite.com for the latest updates on Covid from India and across the world.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES