COVID-19 Live Updates: Fresh Surge In Asia, Europe Is A Warning That COVID-19 Pandemic Is Far From Over

According to the experts, Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 are behind this sudden spike in cases in Asia and Europe. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates.

After more than a month of decline, coronavirus cases have started to increase around the world. The cases are especially up in Asia and Europe. With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia and some European countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data. Speaking to the media, a WHO spokesperson said, "far from over. We are definitely in the middle of the pandemic."

China, too, is battling with a sudden spike in the daily cases driven by the highly contagious 'stealth Omicron variant'. The country saw its first deaths since January 2021 this week. Stealth Omicron variant is the most common form of which is known as BA.1. This variant now accounts for nearly all of the coronavirus infections globally.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 97 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality linked to the disease, while the positivity stood at 0.41 per cent. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

