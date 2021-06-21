The overall global Covid-19 caseload now stands at 178,424,674, while the deaths have surged to 3,864,442, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The US reports the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,541,849 and 601,826, respectively, as per the latest data from the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). While India ranks second in terms of infections,with 29,881,772 cases, Brazil takes the second spot in terms of deaths, with 501,825 fatalities so far. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: India records 58, 419 new cases in past 24 hours, 689 deaths

India registered below 1 lakh new Covid cases for the thirteenth day in a row on Sunday. The country reported over 58,419 new cases and 1,576 deaths in last 24 hours, according to data updated by the Union health ministry. This is the lowest daily rise in Covid cases in nearly three months. With this, the total Covid tally has gone up to 29,881,965 and 388,135 deaths.

Meanwhile, addressing the nation on the event of 7th International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Yoga remained a ray of hope amid the Covid-19 crisis. People's enthusiasm for yoga has increased, love for yoga has increased even in this difficult time when people are in so much trouble, he stated.

Yoga shows us the way from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity. Yoga takes us from depression to ecstasy and from ecstasy to ‘prasad’ – he was quoted as saying.