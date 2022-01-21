live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Weekend Curfew In Delhi To Be Lifted; India Logs 3.47 Lakh New COVID Cases In 24Hrs

First detected in China's Wuhan city, COVID-19 has taken over the world completely, with several new mutations and variants, this is the worst healthcare battle that the countries have ever fought. In India, the year 2021, saw the massive outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which triggered the third wave. From severe pneumonia-like symptoms to drop in blood oxygen levels, the second wave of COVID-19 left the country with some of the gruesome and deadly pictures. These scenes didn't even get the time to fade away when the reports about the new variant with more mutations surfaced from South Africa.

Currently, the third wave in India is being triggered by the Omicron variant, which has also been listed as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). According to the latest reports by the Union Health Ministry, India added 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,85,66,027 which includes 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant. The active cases have increased to 20,18,825, the highest in 235 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,88,396 with 703 fresh fatalities. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

