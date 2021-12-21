live

COVID-19 Live Updates: 172 Omicron Cases In Two Weeks, Is India Ready For The Third COVID Wave Battle?

Omicron has been spreading at a rapid rate in many countries, including India. In the last three weeks, the country recorded a total of 175 Omicron cases. Are we heading towards the third wave of COVID-19? Is India ready for this battle? Follow this space for all the updates.

Omicron, the highly mutated version of the deadly coronavirus, which is also believed to be more contagious but less dangerous than the Delta variant of COVID-19, is spreading rapidly in India. The country registered 172 cases of Omicron in less than three weeks. Warning the people about a possible third wave triggered by this new variant, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that looking at the current data from across the UK and US, people in India should also prepare themselves for any eventuality.

How quickly is the virus spreading compared to previous strains? According to the latest data, more Omicron cases were reported in fewer days than the original B.1 novel coronavirus which triggered the pandemic in January 2020. Is India ready for the battle against Omicron driver third wave? Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr K Srinath Reddy, President of Public Health Foundation of India, said that this time the country is better prepared in terms of hospital infrastructure which includes the availability of beds, medical oxygen, and vaccines. He said that the only tool to fight this virus is by getting the vaccines as it effectively reduces down the chances of hospitalisation and death due to the infection.

While India is currently experiencing a steady surge in the Omicron cases, the highly transmissible variant is wrecking havoc worldwide, especially in the UK and the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) in its latest report has stated that the Omicron has become the dominant Covid-19 variant in the US, accounting for over 73 per cent of new weekly cases. Follow this space for all the COVID-19 updates.

