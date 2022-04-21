live

Fourth Wave of COVID-19: Delhi Reports 1,009 New Infections, A Jump Of Over 60% In One Day

The national capital logged 1,009 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

After a few days of respite, India is back to witnessing the rising cases of the COVID-19 outbreak. In the last 24 hours, the country's worst-hit state - Delhi saw a jump of over 60 per cent in the daily cases count. The national capital logged 1,009 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday. Taking cognizance of the worsening situation in the state, the government re-imposed the compulsory use of face masks in the public. The officials also stated that violators will be charged Rs 500.

Meanwhile, India logged 2,067 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. In a report, the Union Health Ministry has stated that India has now over 12,000 active coronavirus cases. Referring to this as the onset of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, experts also said that the picture of a possible fourth wave in the country will consist of the arrival of new variants with a high transmissibility rate, new symptoms and a steady surge in cases. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

