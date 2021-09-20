live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Kerala Registers Over 15,692 Fresh Cases In 24 Hours

On Monday, the government stated that 30,773 people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in a single day. India's total tally now stands at 3,34,48,163.

India recorded a 15% drop in new COVID-19 cases detected in the week ending Sunday. This is the first time in six months that the country registered the lowest weekly count of cases. Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 28 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. However, there were no deaths reported in this span. "With the 28 new cases, the tally of active cases stands at 387; out of which 137 are in-home quarantine," the Delhi government's health bulletin stated.

This comes as speculations about a possible third wave in India looms large. According to the health officials, a third wave is expected to hit the country during the end of October- Mid November, which is also the festive season in the country. On Monday, the government stated that 30,773 people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in a single day. India's total tally now stands at 3,34,48,163.

