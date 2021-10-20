live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Kerala logs 7,643 new Covid cases, Delhi reports one death after several days

Kerala is apparently seeing a decline in new Covid cases. As many as 82,408 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours, out of which 7,643 tested positive. The state reported 77 Covid deaths on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 27,002. For the past several weeks, Kerala had been reporting 50 per cent of the daily new cases in the country. A statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed 9.27 per cent test positivity rate. Currently, the state has total 80,262 active cases, of which 10.4 per cent were in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the national capital reported one death on Tuesday after several days, revealed the Health Department bulletin. Adding this, Delhi's death toll has gone up to 25,090. Delhi had seen only three deaths due to the disease in October so far. In September, five people succumbed to the infection.

There were 36 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, which takes the city'a total caseload to 14,39,441. The Covid infection rate in the national capital stands at 0.06 per cent and death rate at 1.74 per cent. At present, there are 322 active cases in the city.

