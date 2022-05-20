live

Will COVID-19 Fourth Wave Hit India In June? Country Records 20 Deaths In One Single Day

India has logged a total of 2,259 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths associated with the virus infection in the last 24 hours.

While the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 in India is still being studied, there is a slight spike in the daily cases of the virus infection. According to the reports. India has logged a total of 2,259 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths associated with the virus infection in the last 24 hours. The total COVID death toll in India now stands at 5,24,323. The Union Health Ministry has also stated that the active cases in the country comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, North Korea, the country which reported its first COVID cases earlier this month has been witnessing a heavy surge in cases. According to the latest reports, North Korea has reported 262,270 more cases of people with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 as its pandemic caseload neared 2 million a week after the country acknowledged the outbreak and scrambled to slow the rate of infections despite a lack of health care resources. Stay with TheHealthSite.com for the latest updates on Covid from India and across the world.

(With inputs from agencies)

