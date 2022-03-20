live

COVID LIVE Updates: India Reports 1,761 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 127 Deaths In A Day

India has logged more than two thousand cases in a single day, while the death count has reached 71 in the country. Read on to get all the latest COVID updates right here.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,30,06,080 on Saturday, with 2,075 new infections, while active cases fell to 27,802 as per the data released by the Union health ministry. Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus has risen to 5,16,352 with 71 new fatalities.

As per the report, active cases account for 0.06 per cent of all illnesses. According to the health ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.73 per cent. Active COVID-19 caseload was reduced by 1,379 cases over the course of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was 0.56 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.41 per cent, according to the ministry. A total of 3,70,514 COVID-19 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. According to the report, India has done over 78.22 crore tests so far.

The number of people who have overcome the infection has risen to 4,24,61,926. The case mortality rate was 1.20 per cent. The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country as part of the statewide vaccination push has surpassed 181.04 crores.

On the global charts, India continues to remain at second place among all worst-hit countries with 43,006,080 infections and 516,352 deaths. With 79,728,165 cases and 971,086 deaths, the United States remains the worst-affected country in the world.

LIVE UPDATES